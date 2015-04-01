Daily News

    ONE SESSION: Mikaili Sol and Maxime Chabloz

    Junior World Champions Mikaili Sol and Maxime Chabloz shredding in Prea, Brazil. Check out their style! ...

    NEXT EXIT /Episode 3

    The third episode of “Next Exit” pictures Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge driving around in Belgium, from Terhills wakepark to The spin wakepark. Watch ...

    Wild eyes

    Emely Freja Petersen spent 2 and a half months in Brazil. She had an amazing time training in Uruau, Cumbuco, Taiba, Ilha de Guiju, Macapa and Atins. Watch ...

    Kite Horror

    Check out this horror session that happened in Mauritius, when this rider was able to solve a complicate issue with 2 kites, with a big swell and a ...

    Jalou ‘S tories #7 Sharing the stoke

    The seventh episode of Jalou ‘S tories, called “Sharing the stoke”, is packed with a fun kite session in Cape Town and some hiking on Lion’s Head mountain. ...

    Mountains of Wind

    Watch and enjoy “Mountains of Wind”, a short documentary by Will Taggart and Pascal Joubert! ...

    Chris Bobryk – Reb Bull King Of The Air

    Watch Chris Bobryk going big in Hatteras Island, North Carolina, and Northern Brazil. This is his video entry for the King of The Air 2017! ...

    The ‘Now’ in Kitesurfing with Reo Stevens

    In this video Reo Stevens discusses current performance limits on the surfing side of kiting and shows us some of his favourite breaks around the world. Take a ...

    Hermanus loopsession

    Enjoy Belgian rider Sooi Nevejans’ loop session! ...

    Testing 2018 Kites

    Watch Kevin Langeree testing some 2018 Naish Kiteboarding kites! ...

    La Niña

    There is always something to enjoy in Peru. Watch Delphine Macaire scoring some fun waves during La Niña, the so-called cold season. ...

    Captain’s VLOG 02: St. John Dangerous kitesurfing

    Brandon Bowe started a series of video logs about his journey flying down and sailing through the Caribbean, to meet up with Kellen Hall. ...