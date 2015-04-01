Daily News

    Who will be crowned Red Bull King of the Air 2017?

    These are the world’s 18 best big-air kiteboarders who will compete for the illustrious title. ...

    FLARE

    Wrap up video of Aaron Kenny’s two week journey in Western Australia. Pain, thrill and enjoyment, all in a 2 minutes video filmed in Safety Bay! Watch it ...

    The future of the Red Bull King of The Air

    The countdown started for the 2017 King of The Air! The window period will be from 21 January to 5 February. Let’s hear from the top three riders, ...

    Iron Man – Brazil 2016

    After the loss of someone close with cancer, Cedric Tassier created a charity project Kite4Cancer. He decided to do a Kitesurf Iron Man riding 600km downwind in Brazil. ...

    Jalou ‘S tories #8 Windy

    These days it’s been too windy in Cape Town. Watch Jalou Langeree flying in her 8th episode of Jalou ‘S tories! ...

    Arctic Storm – An Arctic Kite Adventure

    Watch Bjørn Stien riding with gusty winds in the cold water of the Arctic! Enjoy. ...

    1. Basic Kiteboarding Skills – Trainer kite

    Victoria Soloveykina presents her new video series Basic Kiteboarding Skills. The first video is “Trainer kite”, which will help beginners to understand basics principles and theory of kiting. ...

    Full Power

    Watch Steven Akkersdijk at full power in Cape Town. What a better way to kick of the New Year! ...

    Mbe Kouen

    Watch Arthur Guillebert and friends having fun riding in pristine waters in New Caledonia! ...

    Sam Light’s England

    Travel to England with Sam Light! British shredder from Hayling Island spent two weeks traversing along the entire British coastline, kiteboarding, wakeboarding and taking in all this beautiful ...

    Roaming – Kitesurfing the waves at Hoek van Holland

    Watch Barry van der Windt and Thomas Roos riding at Hoek van Holland, in the Netherlands. “A cold day of surf beats a good day at work!” ...

    One Hatteras downwinder

    Reider Decker loves strapless kiteboarding! Watch him enjoying a fun downwinder session in Hatteras. ...