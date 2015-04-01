Jason Blanchard returned to the small island of Cayo Guillermo for a couple of amazing days. Watch him enjoying good times riding pristine waters on the northern coast ...
To escape the cold winter in Austria, this couple traveled to Egypt to enjoy 4 days of sun, wind and warm weather. Watch this short video of their ...
Check here the new PEAK3 kite from FLYSURFER Kiteboarding. A kite for snowkite and landkite adventures. ...
Check out this nice short video picturing fun winter sessions in Wales! Enjoy. ...
The third episode of “Mowgli’s Jungle 2”, a webseries by Sam Van Olmen, starring Christophe Tack’s, aka Mowgli, was launched! In this last full episode of the season, ...
Watch Kenny Skimt snowkiting Hood River in midwinter. Lots of powder snow, cold water, sunshine and steady wind! ...
Nina Font shares with us her newest video from her trip to Brazil. Watch Spanish rider training hard in Taiba! ...
Last season was a big year for the King of the Air, some big jumps and even bigger crashes. Watch here what riders such as Tom Hebert, Aaron ...
Last year Marc Toth’s family went on a trip to Turkey. Marc, his younger brother Nino Feichtinger and their father Heinz Toth had an amazing time riding on ...
There are many different models and types of inflatable kites, but they all are set up in the same way. Victoria Soloveykina explains it in her second video ...
Lindsay McClure headed out to Brazil for a 7-week shred fest. Check out this short video picturing her fun days riding in Taiba with perfect conditions! Enjoy. ...
Kevin Langeree broke his ankle on the landing of a kiteloop board off during a training session for the King of The Air. Unfortunately this happened just a ...
