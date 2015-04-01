Watch young talented girl Osaia Reding Commaille rocking the Cauípe’s lagoon. Enjoy the second part of her video shot in Brazil! ...
Kevin Langeree is really looking forward to see who will be crowned King of the Air 2017. Unfortunately he can’t compete in this year’s event due to an ...
In Episode 3 of “Basic Kiteboarding Skills” series, Russian rider Victoria Soloveykina presents us the routine of launching and landing a kite. Check it out! ...
Lack of wind sees round one get underway, but postponed after just a few minutes. ...
Watch Shannon Ducker riding at “The Pond” at Safety Bay, Western Australia! ...
What conditions do the world’s best big air kiteboarders need to perform. ...
In this video Jake Kelsick explains us the top 5 tricks for beginners. Riding toeside, carving turns, popping / fronside 180’s, grabs, jumping vs air transitions. ...
Hans-Henrik Grøn shows us his latest snowkite edit, shot at a mountain in Tromsø, Norway, only 10 min hike from his home. ...
This video pictures a few clips from Kilian Blumberg’s winter trip to Sicily. Watch young German rider training hard! ...
The window period is open. Here is Kevin Langeree with the daily (and extended) forecast. ...
Watch Brazilian Guilly Brandao riding downwind down south in the State of Santa Catarina, from Praia do Siriú, through Silveira, Ferrugem, Vermelha, Rosa, ending in Ibiraquera. ...
Papy Duarte, local rider from Sal, Cape Verde, explains us how to do the No Foot Transition trick in strapless kitesurfing. Watch and learn! ...
