Hans-Henrik Grøn’s last edit from the polar night in Tromsø, Northern Norway. Check out his cold and dark Arctic winter session! ...
Ben Beholz went to Tarifa for a couple of weeks. He had great fun and enjoyed some nice wind conditions on the South of Spain. Watch Ben’s brand ...
Watch Haydn Fischer ripping unstrapped! Enjoy his short new edit. ...
“Asia Next Generation” is about a promising young talent from Singapore named Robby James, who has the dream to become the next best Asian kiteboarder in the world. ...
Karolina Winkowska shredding in North Brazil! Watch Polish rider having fun landing new tricks and pushing her level of performance on this video filmed during her last kiteboarding ...
Check out the new 2017 Team Series freestyle board presented by Stefan Spiessberger. ...
This video, featuring Karine Nativel, gives us a few tips and techniques on how to change direction using the sliding turn. Watch and learn! ...
Ryland Blakeney’s off season in Indonesia! Watch Australian rider enjoying a good swell during his last trip to Indo. ...
Airton Cozzolino making strapless handlepasses look easy! See for yourself. ...
“Fundamentals” is Ewan Jaspan’s new edit shot in Brazil, packed with loads of tricks. Watch Australian shredder having a blast riding on flat waters! ...
