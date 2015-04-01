Abel Lago presents his first video of a series that documents his adventures, trips and work as a professional athlete. Check it out! ...
Wow! Here is the first 1080 handle pass landed by 2016 World Champion Carlos Mario. See for yourself! ...
Watch Dmitry Evseev enjoying the extreme wave of Manawa, in Mauritius! ...
Simon and Lucas Vergez chose Tarifa to spend a fun winter break. Watch and enjoy Vergez brothers’ short video! ...
Injury is something that we all have to learn to deal with in sport and not going crazy whilst recovering is a big part of it. In this ...
This winter the peninsular southwest region of Ireland has faced winds from the North and North East for weeks on end. Watch Ryan Coote enjoying crazy winds in ...
Speed landkiting storm chase with Thierry Collado, aka “Akkrew Landkiting”. Enjoy! ...
Check out this insane Strapless Triple Frontroll landed by Patri McLaughlin! ...
This is the highlight video of Kyle Spencer’s recent trip to Greece. Check it out! ...
The Red Bull King of the Air window period has begun! Now we hurry up and wait. ...
Enjoy Marc Jacobs’ summer freestyle session at one of his favorite spots in his home town Auckland, New Zealand. ...
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.