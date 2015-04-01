These are the world’s 18 best big-air kiteboarders who will compete for the illustrious title. ...
The countdown started for the 2017 King of The Air! The window period will be from 21 January to 5 February. Let’s hear from the top three riders, ...
After the loss of someone close with cancer, Cedric Tassier created a charity project Kite4Cancer. He decided to do a Kitesurf Iron Man riding 600km downwind in Brazil. ...
These days it’s been too windy in Cape Town. Watch Jalou Langeree flying in her 8th episode of Jalou ‘S tories! ...
Watch Bjørn Stien riding with gusty winds in the cold water of the Arctic! Enjoy. ...
Victoria Soloveykina presents her new video series Basic Kiteboarding Skills. The first video is “Trainer kite”, which will help beginners to understand basics principles and theory of kiting. ...
Watch Steven Akkersdijk at full power in Cape Town. What a better way to kick of the New Year! ...
Travel to England with Sam Light! British shredder from Hayling Island spent two weeks traversing along the entire British coastline, kiteboarding, wakeboarding and taking in all this beautiful ...
Watch Barry van der Windt and Thomas Roos riding at Hoek van Holland, in the Netherlands. “A cold day of surf beats a good day at work!” ...
Reider Decker loves strapless kiteboarding! Watch him enjoying a fun downwinder session in Hatteras. ...
