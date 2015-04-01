Watch some fun powder riding in France with Johann Civel! ...
The Cabrinha test & R&D manager, Dave Hastilow, gives Nick Jacobsen permission to try and smash a FX and a Switchblade kite to pieces. The purpose is to ...
Check out one more episode of Benjamin Beholz’s instructional series and learn in 5 steps the 313, aka Shifty Fs 360! It allows lots of variants and lots ...
Have you met young gun Hendrick Lopes, Airton Cozzolino’s nephew? Watch him riding strapless in Cape Verde! ...
Crash segment from Hood Jam 2016 by Vincent Bergeron. It’s wipeout time, check it out! ...
Kiteboarding fun with Dylan van der Meij! Watch him shredding in Chile and Argentina. ...
Watch one day in Tarifa with Ben Beholz. German rider enjoyed three fun sessions in one day! ...
With a few unfortunate recent injuries the field is wide open. Here are a few names to look out for. ...
Busting huge airs – it’s that simple and complicated all at the same time. ...
Abel Lago presents his first video of a series that documents his adventures, trips and work as a professional athlete. Check it out! ...
Wow! Here is the first 1080 handle pass landed by 2016 World Champion Carlos Mario. See for yourself! ...
Watch Dmitry Evseev enjoying the extreme wave of Manawa, in Mauritius! ...
