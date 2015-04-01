Daily News

    Arctic Winter

    Hans-Henrik Grøn’s last edit from the polar night in Tromsø, Northern Norway. Check out his cold and dark Arctic winter session! ...

    Between The Oceans

    Ben Beholz went to Tarifa for a couple of weeks. He had great fun and enjoyed some nice wind conditions on the South of Spain. Watch Ben’s brand ...

    Wish The Waves Were Bigger

    Watch Haydn Fischer ripping unstrapped! Enjoy his short new edit. ...

    Asia Next Generation Ep.1: Boracay

    “Asia Next Generation” is about a promising young talent from Singapore named Robby James, who has the dream to become the next best Asian kiteboarder in the world. ...

    Karolina Winkowska | Brazil 2016

    Karolina Winkowska shredding in North Brazil! Watch Polish rider having fun landing new tricks and pushing her level of performance on this video filmed during her last kiteboarding ...

    20m JUMPS

    “Jumping 20m plus never ever gets boring!” says Kevin Langeree. Watch him enjoying some awesome conditions in Cape Town. This video was shot in Big Bay and Kitebeach. ...

    Team Series 2017 Product Clip

    Check out the new 2017 Team Series freestyle board presented by Stefan Spiessberger. ...

    Transitions: Sliding Turns

    This video, featuring Karine Nativel, gives us a few tips and techniques on how to change direction using the sliding turn. Watch and learn! ...

    Off season SlowMo

    Ryland Blakeney’s off season in Indonesia! Watch Australian rider enjoying a good swell during his last trip to Indo. ...

    Hollow

    HOLLOW featuring Thomas Paris is his 2016 recap video. Watch French waterman having great fun at his home break, surfing and kitesurfing! ...

    Afternoon session with AIRton Cozzolino

    Airton Cozzolino making strapless handlepasses look easy! See for yourself. ...

    Ewan Jaspan – Fundamentals

    “Fundamentals” is Ewan Jaspan’s new edit shot in Brazil, packed with loads of tricks. Watch Australian shredder having a blast riding on flat waters! ...