    The 2017 Airush Movie Teaser

    Check out the teaser of the upcoming Airush Kiteboarding video. Featuring Alex Pastor, Bruna Kajiya, Anthar Racca, Bas Koole, Reider Decker, Oswald Smith, Julien Kerneur, Victor Hays and ...

    Emmet Sproul – Kiting on an Island

    Highlight video of Emmet Sproul’s summer time in Hawaii! Enjoy. ...

    NEXT EXIT /Episode 4

    In this fourth episode of “Next Exit” series, we can watch Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge cruising at South Wakepark, in South East France. ...

    West Coast Hype

    Watch young rider Haydn Fischer playing strapless in Hood River, Oregon. ...

    Nick Jacobsen wins Red Bull King of the Air 2017

    Popular Danish rider wins one of the most closely-contested extreme big-air battles yet. ...

    That time of year

    After a long autumn, when it´s getting dark after lunch and the water is freezing, nothing beats the first proper session in nice powder. Watch John Arne Askeland’s ...

    Small Planes & Life On Anegada

    Take a sneak peek at Jake Kelsick’s weekend spent on an island called Anegada, in the British Virgin Islands. A fun kiteboarding paradise, for sure! ...

    The Reigning King of the Air: Kiteboarder Aaron Hadlow

    The world’s best kiteboarders take to the skies above Big Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, to battle it out for the Red Bull King of the Air ...

    King Tide – a tale of high winds

    “King Tide – a tale of high winds” is a film by Edwin Haighton starring Evan Kruger and Rykiel Fijn. ...

    Escape to Cauípe… (vol.2)

    Watch young talented girl Osaia Reding Commaille rocking the Cauípe’s lagoon. Enjoy the second part of her video shot in Brazil! ...

    Who will be the next KING?!

    Kevin Langeree is really looking forward to see who will be crowned King of the Air 2017. Unfortunately he can’t compete in this year’s event due to an ...

    3. Basic Kiteboarding Skills – Launching & Landing

    In Episode 3 of “Basic Kiteboarding Skills” series, Russian rider Victoria Soloveykina presents us the routine of launching and landing a kite. Check it out! ...