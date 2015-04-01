Check out the teaser of the upcoming Airush Kiteboarding video. Featuring Alex Pastor, Bruna Kajiya, Anthar Racca, Bas Koole, Reider Decker, Oswald Smith, Julien Kerneur, Victor Hays and ...
Highlight video of Emmet Sproul’s summer time in Hawaii! Enjoy. ...
In this fourth episode of “Next Exit” series, we can watch Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge cruising at South Wakepark, in South East France. ...
Watch young rider Haydn Fischer playing strapless in Hood River, Oregon. ...
Popular Danish rider wins one of the most closely-contested extreme big-air battles yet. ...
After a long autumn, when it´s getting dark after lunch and the water is freezing, nothing beats the first proper session in nice powder. Watch John Arne Askeland’s ...
Take a sneak peek at Jake Kelsick’s weekend spent on an island called Anegada, in the British Virgin Islands. A fun kiteboarding paradise, for sure! ...
The world’s best kiteboarders take to the skies above Big Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, to battle it out for the Red Bull King of the Air ...
“King Tide – a tale of high winds” is a film by Edwin Haighton starring Evan Kruger and Rykiel Fijn. ...
Watch young talented girl Osaia Reding Commaille rocking the Cauípe’s lagoon. Enjoy the second part of her video shot in Brazil! ...
Kevin Langeree is really looking forward to see who will be crowned King of the Air 2017. Unfortunately he can’t compete in this year’s event due to an ...
In Episode 3 of “Basic Kiteboarding Skills” series, Russian rider Victoria Soloveykina presents us the routine of launching and landing a kite. Check it out! ...
