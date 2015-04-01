Junior World Champions Mikaili Sol and Maxime Chabloz shredding in Prea, Brazil. Check out their style! ...
The third episode of “Next Exit” pictures Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge driving around in Belgium, from Terhills wakepark to The spin wakepark. Watch ...
Check out this horror session that happened in Mauritius, when this rider was able to solve a complicate issue with 2 kites, with a big swell and a ...
The seventh episode of Jalou ‘S tories, called “Sharing the stoke”, is packed with a fun kite session in Cape Town and some hiking on Lion’s Head mountain. ...
Watch and enjoy “Mountains of Wind”, a short documentary by Will Taggart and Pascal Joubert! ...
Watch Chris Bobryk going big in Hatteras Island, North Carolina, and Northern Brazil. This is his video entry for the King of The Air 2017! ...
In this video Reo Stevens discusses current performance limits on the surfing side of kiting and shows us some of his favourite breaks around the world. Take a ...
Enjoy Belgian rider Sooi Nevejans’ loop session! ...
Watch Kevin Langeree testing some 2018 Naish Kiteboarding kites! ...
Brandon Bowe started a series of video logs about his journey flying down and sailing through the Caribbean, to meet up with Kellen Hall. ...
© 2007-2015 KiteMovement. All rights reserved.