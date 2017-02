2016 Almost Forgotten

These shots sums up Nico von Lerchenfeld’s 2016 season. Check out how great it was!



Locations: Area52, Valdosta Wake Compound, Shredtown, Wasserski Langenfeld, Bali Wakepark.

Filmed and edited by:

Nane

Additional Footage:

Taylor Hanley

Steffen Vollert

Lukas Joas