NEXT EXIT /Episode 3

The third episode of “Next Exit” pictures Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge driving around in Belgium, from Terhills wakepark to The spin wakepark. Watch Episode 3 and stay tuned for the next one!



Guest riders: Victor Salmon

Filmed by Ian Curry, Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud and Bruno Barge