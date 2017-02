NEXT EXIT /Episode 4

In this fourth episode of “Next Exit” series, we can watch Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud, Ian Curry and Bruno Barge cruising at South Wakepark, in South East France. Enjoy one more episode of this fun road trip!

Episode 5, the last one coming soon, stay tuned!

Guest riders: Paul Bichet

Filmed by Ian Curry, Wes Gumpel, Jules Charraud and Bruno Barge