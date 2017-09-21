2017 Cape Hatteras Wave Classic Day 2

Day 2 of the Cape Hatteras Wave Classic was held at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The Men’s Final round was completed with a massive swell. Check out the highlights from the second day of competition!
Film & edit by Jeffrey O’Neil
