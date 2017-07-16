2017 IKA TwinTip:Racing Europeans – Day 1 Recap

Check out the action of the first day of competition at Hang Loose Beach, ​Italy.



OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER 1 ELIMINATION (BOYS AND GIRLS) / 2 ELIMINATIONS (ADULT OPEN)

Boys (U19)

1. Tom Bridge (GBR) – 1 point

2. Toni Vodisek (SLO) – 2 points

3. Victor Bachichet (FRA) – 3 points

4. Anthony Picard (FRA) – 4 points

5. Tiger Tyson (ANT) – 5 points

Girls (U19)

1. Poema Newland (FRA) – 1 point

2. Nina Font Castells (ESP) – 2 points

3. Daniela Moroz (USA) – 3 points

4. Claudia Leon Martinez (ESP) – 4 points

5. Chiara Adobati (ITA) – 5 points

Open

1. Martin Dolenc (CRO) – 2 points

2. Florian Gruber (GER) – 6 points

3. Kirstyn O’Brien (USA) – 10 points

4. Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – 12 points

5. Stephane Ribert (FRA) – 13 points