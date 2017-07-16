2017 IKA TwinTip:Racing Europeans – Day 1 Recap

Check out the action of the first day of competition at Hang Loose Beach, Italy.
OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER 1 ELIMINATION (BOYS AND GIRLS) / 2 ELIMINATIONS (ADULT OPEN)
Boys (U19)
1. Tom Bridge (GBR) – 1 point
2. Toni Vodisek (SLO) – 2 points
3. Victor Bachichet (FRA) – 3 points
4. Anthony Picard (FRA) – 4 points
5. Tiger Tyson (ANT) – 5 points
Girls (U19)
1. Poema Newland (FRA) – 1 point
2. Nina Font Castells (ESP) – 2 points
3. Daniela Moroz (USA) – 3 points
4. Claudia Leon Martinez (ESP) – 4 points
5. Chiara Adobati (ITA) – 5 points
Open
1. Martin Dolenc (CRO) – 2 points
2. Florian Gruber (GER) – 6 points
3. Kirstyn O’Brien (USA) – 10 points
4. Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – 12 points
5. Stephane Ribert (FRA) – 13 points
No Comments