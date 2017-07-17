2017 IKA TwinTip:Racing Europeans – Day 4 Recap

This is the video recap of Day 4 of the 2017 IKA TwinTip:Racing Europeans. Take a look at the action at Hang Loose Beach!

OVERALL STANDINGS

Girls’ IKA Europeans top five after 5 elimination rounds (1 discard)

1 Nina Font Castells (ESP) – 10pts

2 Daniela Moroz (USA) – 15pts

3 Alina Kornelli (GER) – 15pts

4 Isotta di Domenico (ITA) – 18pts

5 Jingle Chen (CHN) – 25pts

Boys’ IKA Europeans top five after 5 elimination rounds (1 discard)

1 Victor Bachichet (FRA) – 13pts

2 Cameron Maramenides (USA) – 15pts

3 Toni Vodisek (SLO) – 16pts

4 Anthony Picard (FRA) – 18pts

5 Benoit Gomez (FRA) – 21pts

Open IKA Europeans top five after 10 elimination rounds (two discards)

1 Martin Dolenc (CRO) – 13pts

2 Olly Bridge (GBR) – 19pts

3 Florian Gruber (GER) – 27pts

4 Axel Mazella (FRA) – 37pts

5Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – 37pts