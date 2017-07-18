2017 IKA TwinTip:Racing Europeans – Day 5 Recap

By · On 18 July 2017

Watch the action of the final competition day at Hang Loose Beach, Italy.

FINAL STANDINGS

Girls’ (U19) IKA Europeans top five after 5 elimination rounds (1 discard)

1 Nina Font Castells (ESP) – 10pts
2 Daniela Moroz (USA) – 15pts
3 Alina Kornelli (GER) – 15pts
4 Isotta di Domenico (ITA) – 18pts
5 Jingle Chen (CHN) – 25pts

Boys’ (U19) IKA Europeans top five after 5 elimination rounds (1 discard)

1 Victor Bachichet (FRA) – 13pts
2 Cameron Maramenides (USA) – 15pts
3 Toni Vodisek (SLO) – 16pts
4 Anthony Picard (FRA) – 18pts
5 Benoit Gomez (FRA) – 21pts

Open IKA Europeans top five after 10 elimination rounds (2 discards)

1 Martin Dolenc (CRO) – 13pts
2 Olly Bridge (GBR) – 19pts
3 Florian Gruber (GER) – 27pts
4 Axel Mazella (FRA) – 37pts
5 Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – 37pts

