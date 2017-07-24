2017 Spornado Hood Jam Day 1

Day 1 of the 2017 Spornado Hood Jam started with light wind and hot temperatures to welcome the riders to the Slider Project Park in Hood River, Oregon.



Last night, all the riders gathered together at the opening ceremony to celebrate the third annual return to The Gorge. 33 total riders, 24 men and 9 women, have officially registered to compete in the third stop on the Kite Park League tour this year. Full Sail Brewery sponsored the party and kept people buzzing while plans were made to finish the park just in time for the event.

The morning started early with sliders being towed for repair, carried across the beach, and refinished with new decals by the riders and Jibstruction.

With the temperatures being especially hot, the wind didn’t fill in till late afternoon for the riders to have a first jam session with the entire media team at full attention.

Riders like Ewan Jaspan and Noe Font were holding nothing back from the beginning. They gave a sneak peak of what is to come with banger after banger throughout the jam session.

Tomorrow’s forecast is predicting a windy afternoon perfect to run the first heats of the competition. There will be an 11:00 riders meeting to assess the conditions and start as soon as possible!