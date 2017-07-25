2017 Spornado Hood Jam Day 2

An unexpected wind filled the Columbia River Corridor from early this morning until the evening sunset. It was one of the classic gusty gorge days with a southerly direction taking the wind to the next level. Day 2 started the preliminary heats with some of the gnarliest 15 knot gusts sending riders soaring higher and landing harder than anyone expected. All this action throughout the day created a captivating scene as spectators watched from the angles of 3 different beaches surrounding the Slider Project park.

After a watching the wind increase steadily throughout the morning, the first men’s heat started in the early afternoon. A couple of home town shredders stood out by putting together strong hits such as the local American muscle, Brandon Scheid.

The kicker hits were the best entertainment of the day as the riders made their way through the left and right kicker preliminaries in the late afternoon. Rich Sabo gave a solid performance while landing a Heal Back 540, Toe Front 720, and Heal Front 720 to round out his day.

Answering back was Ewan Japan with a Heal Back 720 and and a Toe Front 720 of his own. Executed with his kite low, he stayed powered throughout the tricks and rode away clean and controlled. Without Sam Light present, the riders are powering forward to fill the empty podium spot.

Annelous Lammerts stayed strong and consistant throughout the day, mostly using a powered 7m kite. She stomped a Toe Front 540 and a Heal Front 540 to close out the hectic afternoon of competition.

Tomorrow’s wind forecast is predicting no wind and hot tempertaures for the whole day. The riders will meet with the race director, Alexander Lewis-Hughes, at 12:00 to discuss further rearranging of the features to finish the last heats of the first round.