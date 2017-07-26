2017 Spornado Hood Jam Day 3

Each day, the wind in Hood River is a surprise. Today we had very hot temperatures all day, with a short one hour thermal wind in the evening. Those riders who were stationed at the beach, pumped up and ready to go were the ones who crushed the steady, 15 knot session. It was just enough time to take some solid shots and lay down a couple practice hits for tomorrow’s continuation of the first round.

The North Kiteboarding rail was assembled this morning to complete the full 68-foot rooftop rail for the first time since 2014. After 3 years of separation, it will be the feature to watch as the competitors become more and more comfortable on it throughout the rounds.

The extra time on this lay-day gave the riders time to become more intimate with Spornado, our event title sponsor. This application is geared directly at the sports scene as a community where athletes can promote their careers by sharing photos and videos.

Our competitors have been taking full advantage of the media outlet. To follow the action, download the app and follow the #Spornadohoodjam hashtag. Fans will be updated on the competition throughout the week on a more personal level.

Spornado also caters to coaches by helping them find new athletes and allowing them to enjoy the content from various sporting events. The riders and fans have been having a blast detailing their profiles and showing off behind the scenes footage. More updates will be posted on Spornado throughout the week so tune in or miss out.

Tomorrow the riders will convene again at 12:00 to plan for the possible sneaking thermal in the evening.