2017 Spornado Hood Jam Day 5

Finals day madness rained down on the Slider Project Park as the winds varied between 15 and 32 mph today. The competitors took to the water at noon to set their strategies and test out the wind conditions of the day. The women constantly switched between 7m and 9m kites while the men were on 9m and 11m throughout the day depending on the length and style of feature.

The riders went through the entire park again with 3 hits and 1 pass for each feature to compete to be the champion of Spornado Hood Jam 2017. A few riders braved through the gusts to pull out extremely clean technical tricks on the 2 kickers and 3 sliders.

Hood River local, Brandon Scheid rode in the spotlight yet again as he laid down consistent hits on all the obstacles including a backmobe 5 on the slingshot kicker.

Craig Cunningham stomped a gap backside 360 pass over the Cabrinha rail to set him apart from the competition. In the gusty wind, it was a risky trick which paid off and received loud support from the beach.

Known for his grabs, Ewan Jaspan has a melon grab toeside backside 720 and a nose grab heelside backside 540 on his score sheet. The scores will be close and it will come down to kite position, amplitude, and landing composure to decided the number one spot.

With a recently sprained ankle, Sensi Graves pulled out a solid performance today staying consistent throughout the round. She came off the water extremely amped up after almost landing a G-spot and putting some 540 degree rotations off the kicker.

When all the results have been calculated, the awards ceremony will be at River City on July 28th where the winners will be crowned and the celebrations will start.