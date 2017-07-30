2017 Spornado Hood Jam Day 7

The final day of the Spornado Hood Jam 2017 comes to a close with a ceremony to top them all. The suspense has been mounting for a few days to see the scores and celebrate the winners. With the strong gusty wind this week, it was incredible to watch riders pull off some very technical tricks.

Brandon Scheid took the cake for the men as many had guessed after watching his heat. His amplitude was massive while keeping himself under full composer. To seal the deal, he scored a 7.5 on each kicker with a Backmobe 5 and a Moby Dick 5 to set himself almost 2 full points above the second place Ewan Jaspan.

Ewan cleanly stomping a Toeside Backside 720 and a nose grab Heelside Backside 540 on the kickers to secure his spot on the podium one step above last year’s 3rd place finish. He has been having a great year so far making 3 out of 3 podiums in the Kite Park League tour.

Noe Font brought a strong slider and kicker game to finals day to set up solid scores across the board. His gap Backside 270 to 50-50 tail press to Frontside 360 out combination on the Cabrinha rail was his top score of the day. With Toeside Backside 540 on the Session kicker, his scores were enough to set him aside from the rest of the pack here in Hood River.

The girls were a surprise on their own as they all went out to ride in some pretty gnarly conditions. This year, it is Karolina Winkowska to take the win and call herself champion of Hood River. She pulled ahead with solid hits across the board.

Colleen Carroll and Sensi Graves tied for second place with exactly the same scores after riding five features. The second place spot goes to Colleen with a higher individual score on the North rooftop. Sensi also rode very well by landing Heelside Frontside 540s both directions.

The Spornado Hood Jam 2017 was indeed a success with many excited riders already thinking towards next year. Thank you to out title sponsor Spornado for all the support and media awards. Karolina Winkowska and Artem Garashchenko won the Mavic drone for the best video while Isabel von Zastrow and Blaine Baker each won a Garmin watch for most liked photo. The second place photo goes to Annelous Lammerts and Brandon Scheid for the hand-held gimble.

Thanks for tuning in and see you next year for more excitement.