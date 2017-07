2017 Wind Voyager Triple-S Invitational Highlights

The Wind Voyager Triple-S Invitational took place June 3rd-9th on Cape Hatteras, in the REAL Slick. 30 riders from 15 different countries traveled to North Carolina to test and show their skills at the famous kite park.



Watch some of the highlights of this year’s event, through the lens of Vincent Bergeron. Stay tuned for the 2018 Triple-S event, that will take place on June 2nd-8th!

Edit: Vincent Bergeron

Film: Brian Wennersten, Vincent Bergeron, Jeffrey O’neil & Ryan Osmond