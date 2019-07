2019 Kitefoil World Series Gizzeria – Highlights Day 2

Take a look at the highlights of the opening day in Hang Loose Beach, Italy.



Results (5 races, 1 discard)

Overall

1st. Toni Vodisek (SLO) 5 pts

2nd. Axel Mazella (FRA) 10 pts

3rd. Connor Bainbridge (GBR) 13pts

4th. Florian Gruber (GER) 14pts

5th Maxime Nocher (FRA) 14pts

Women’s division

1st. Daniela Moroz (USA) 72 pts

2nd. Ellie Aldridge (GBR) 143 pts

3rd. Elena Kalinina (RUS) 157 pts