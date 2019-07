2019 Kitefoil World Series Gizzeria Highlights Day 5

Toni Vodisek and Daniela Moroz are the big winners from the act 1 of the 2019 KiteFoil World Series. Check out the highlighst of the last day in Gizzeria.



Overall

1st Toni Vodisek (SLO) 24pts

2nd Axel Mazella (FRA) 49pts

3rd Nico Parlier (FRA) 74pts

4th Connor Bainbridge (GBR) 77pts

5th Florian Gruber (GER) 79pts

Women

1st Daniela Moroz (USA)

2nd Eleanor Aldridge (GBR)

3rd Elena Kalinina (RUS)