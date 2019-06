2019 Red Bull Megaloop

8th of June 2019 was the day! And Ross-Dillon Player was the big winner at the Spot, Zandvoort.



16 kiteboarders have been challenged to show their biggest megaloops on the 8th of June 2019 in the most extreme weather conditions with winds up to 40 knots.

Results Final:

1. Ross-Dillon Player – 7.90 – WINNER

2. Oswald Smith – 7.60

3. Lasse Walker – 7.47

4. Liam Whaley – 6.83

Watch the recap of the day:

Source: redbull.com



Megaloop 2019

© YDWER VAN DER HEIDE