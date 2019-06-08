2019 Wind Voyager Triple-S Invitational – WINNERS!

Take a look at the final round recap and check the winners of this year’s Wind Voyager Triple-S Invitational.



Competition started off with perfect South West wind in the REAL Slick. On day two the wind went North and the world class Water Patrol at REAL Watersports moved the sliders into the perfect position for the changing conditions. Finals day showed up after a lay day with another round of classic South West conditions. The competition was tight and in the end technical slider riding and mega kicker hits took top scores. All the riders in the final through down but after the numbers were tabulated, checked and rechecked, here are the winners of the 2019 Wind Voyager Triple-S Invitational. The World Is Not Ready…

Men’s Final Results

1 Brandon Scheid $ 12,000.00

2 Ewan Jaspan $ 7,500.00

3 Christophe Tack $ 5,000.00

4 Ramiro Gallart $ 3,000.00

5 Sam Light $ 2,000.00

6 Alex Maes $ 1,500.00

7 Noe Font $ 1,200.00

8 Eric Rienstra $ 1,000.00

9 Chris Bobryk $ 800.00

10 Aaron Hadlow $ 600.00

11 Jack Rieder $ 500.00

12 Artem Garashchenko $ 400.00

Women’s Final Results

1 Annelous Lammerts $ 12,000.00

2 Karolina Winkowska $ 7,500.00

3 Issy Von Zastrow $ 5,000.00

4 Colleen Carroll $ 3,000.00

5 Sensi Graves $ 2,000.00

Photo Gallery Toby Bromwich

Source: triplesinvitational.com