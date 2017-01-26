5 riders to watch at Red Bull King of the Air

With a few unfortunate recent injuries the field is wide open. Here are a few names to look out for.



Red Bull King of the Air 2017 promises to be one of the most hotly-contested affairs yet. All riders worth their salt will tell you that success in a big-air event relies on a lot of factors all coming together…the elements need to align and the rider needs to be in the rhythm of his life.

This means that on the day, it’s anyone’s game. Any of the 18 riders is capable of walking away with the win. If not, they wouldn’t be there.

Here’s a look at a few names bound to shine.

Jerrie van de Kop

Jerrie van de Kop stormed his way to third place in 2015 – a very respectable finish given that he shared that podium with none other than Aaron Hadlow and Kevin Langeree.

A towering figure, he still manages to ride with a fluid, powered style and Jerrie’s performance in 2015 was seriously impressive. Although he fell short in 2016, we can expect big things from him in this year’s event and he’ll be looking to improve upon what he achieved in 2015, combining a very high level of technical skill with a fearless approach to boosting and throwing megaloops.

Reno Romeu

The only Brazilian rider in the running this year and a veteran of the King of The Air, Reno has travelled to Cape Town to take part in this competition every year since it began.

A rider with a long history in competitive kiteboarding he has remained a constant presence in the PKRA’s top ten for several years, gaining immense experience of riding under pressure.

With a definite ability to go absolutely huge and a characteristically flamboyant yet clean riding style, Reno made it all the way to the final in 2016 for his best result yet.

Ruben Lenten

Everyone’s favourite flying Dutchman is back after beating cancer and more amped than ever.

Nic Jacobsen

The crazy Dane with the sparkly personality and wacky video parts had an out-of-sorts heat three in 2016 and fell short of expectation. However if he’s current form is anything to go by the man is going to be a challenger for the title for sure.

Aaron Hadlow

Two-time defending champ. He’s the guy everyone wants to beat, that’s for sure. Look out for the Brit to mix his super-technical prowess with massive amplitude.

The window period for the event starts on Saturday 21 January.