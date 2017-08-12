Alexandre Caizergues and Hannah Whiteley 2017 KiteSpeed World Champions

Caizergues and Whiteley crowned 2017 KiteSpeed World Champions after successful week of racing in Oman.



Oman has further strengthened its claim to be a must-go kiteboard destination with the success of the Kite Speed World Championship held on Masirah Island.

The event attracted some of the world’s best known kite boarders who gave the Masirah Beach Camp venue and ideal kiteboarding conditions in the flat and shallow lagoon an unconditional vote of approval.

“The whole crew came here to discover that Masirah is an amazing paradise, and a very, very fast spot,” said Alex Caizergues, the event winner and new Kite Speed World Champion.

“The feeling of speed is amazing because here you have very flat water and no chop – we can go 100 per cent without risking ourselves. I was ready and super motivated and this place just makes you want to go faster,” said Alex, who set a new championship record of 48.5 knots, almost 90 kilometres an hour. And he added: “It was an epic trip as it was my first time in Oman. I travelled down the coast, which is so beautiful – I think it deserves a second trip for sure. The Omani people are amazing, just so cheerful, always smiling and welcoming. I am loving the country and loving the people.”

Organised and run by Oman Sail, the Masirah Island test event is now set to become an annual fixture in the kiteboarding calendar, catering to one of the fastest growing sports around the globe.

2017 Kite Speed World Championship

Men

1. Alexandre Caizergues (FRA) 48.451 knots

2. Sylvain Hoceini (FRA) 45.988 knots

3. David Williams (GBR) 45.794 knots

4. Victor Bachichet (FRA) 44.902 knots

5. Luke Wigglesworth (NZL) 42.983 knots

Women

1. Hannah Whiteley (GBR) 43.84 knots

2. Armelle Courtois (FRA) 35.65 knots

3. Cecile Varin (FRA) 35.65 knots