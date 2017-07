Developing Dakhla – GKA Kite-Surf World Tour 2017

The GKA Kite-Surf World Tour reaches its second event of the 2017 season in Dakhla, Morocco, running from 18th – 23rd July. Let’s hear from the event host Driss Senoussi what it took to develop a popular kiteboarding epicentre on the edge of the Western Sahara Desert.