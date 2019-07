GKA Freestyle World Cup | Fuerteventura 2019 | Day Two

Watch the highlights of Day Two, with the Finals of the Women’s freestyle competition.



Edit by Adam Sims

Women’s Final Results

1: Paula Novotna (CZE)

2: Pippa van Iersel (NLD)

3: Mikaili Sol (BRA)

4: Bruna Kajiya (BRA)