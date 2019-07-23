GKA Freestyle World Cup | Fuerteventura 2019 | Men’s Finals Day Highights

Adeuri Corniel claimed his first World Tour in Fuerteventura! Watch the highlights of the Men’s freestyle finals.



MEN’S FINAL RESULTS

1: Adeuri Corniel (DOM)

2: Maxime Chabloz (CHE)

3: Gianmaria Coccoluto (ITA)

4: Carlos Mario (BRA)