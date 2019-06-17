GKA Gran Canaria 2019 – Day Four

On the final day of the GKA Freestyle World Cup Gran Canaria 2019, there was no wind to complete the Men’s division. Check below the GKA report.



GKA Report:

Sunday 16th June

Report: Matt Pearce / All photos: Svetlana Romantsova / Video: Mint Grigas

Yesterday, Mikaili Sol won the women’s division at the GKA Freestyle World Cup Gran Canaria. Today, it was the turn of the men with just three heats left to run.

Unfortunately though, at 19:00 after a long day of waiting, it was clear the wind just was not going to reach the required strength for the men to hit the water.

The riders would not be able to compete to see who would become the first ever male champion of the GKA Freestyle World Cup Gran Canaria.

However, there is still an official result from the men’s division and the below eight riders will all share first place rankings (and an equal share of the prize money) from this event.

Scroll down to see the event results and how the overall tour rankings look at the end of the GKA Freestyle World Cup Gran Canaria 2019.

MEN’S FINAL RESULTS

1: Gianmaria Coccoluto (ITA)

2: Arthur Guillebert (FRA)

3: Liam Whaley (ESP)

4: Maxime Chabloz (CH)

5: Luis Alberto Cruz (DOM)

6: Valentin Rodriguez (COL)

7: Carlos Mario (BRA)

8: Set Teixeira (BRA)

WOMEN’S FINAL RESULTS

1: Mikaili Sol (BRA)

2: Bruna Kajiya (BRA)

3: Pippa van Iersel (NL)

4: Rita Arnaus (ESP)

UPDATED GKA KITE WORLD TOUR FREESTYLE RANKINGS

MEN’S RANKING

1: Carlos Mario (BRA)

2: Maxime Chablos (CH)

3: Valentin Rodriguez (COL)

4: Gianmaria Coccoluto (ITA)

5: Liam Whaley (ESP)

WOMEN’S RANKINGS

1: Mikaili Sol (BRA)

2: Pippa van Iersel (NL)

3: Bruna Kajiya (BRA)

4: Therese Taabbel (DK)

5: Rita Arnaus (ESP)

Source: gkakiteworldtour.com