GKA Kite-Surf World Cup Sylt 2019 | DAY 2 | FINALS

Watch the highlights from the Finals on Day 2 of the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup Sylt 2019. Airton Cozzolino and Carla Herrera Oria defended their Single Elimination victories and both won the Doubles.



Stay tuned for the strapless freestyle Expression Session in Sytl!