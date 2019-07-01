GKA Kite-Surf World Cup Sylt 2019 – Final Day

On the final day at the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup Sylt 2019, there was a strapless freestyle Super Session. Check the report.



GKA Report

Sunday 30th June

Report: Matt Pearce / All photos: Svetlana Romantsova

It’s the final day of the GKA Kite-Surf World Cup Sylt and the wind has returned with steady cross-on conditions from the left.

That means it’s time for a strapless freestyle Super Session! The riders will compete to see who can throw the absolute best trick for the crowds with €1000 up for grabs.

Riders will be competing in two twenty minute heats with a final heat to follow. Men and women will ride together in the heats, with the top three men and top two women progressing.

Check back here for heat-by-heat reports and follow the action on GKA social channels.

First Possible Start – 12:45

Heat 1

Airton was absolutely on fire in this heat. He stuck a backside 3, then another, and then finished off with a 313 to win the heat comfortably and he went through to the final alongside Duotone teammates Kiko Roig Torres and Pedro Matos.

Capucine Delannoy ses herself apart once again as one of the best strapless freestyle riders in her division and Charlotte Carpentier also went through.

Heat 2

The handlepass heat! Mitu and Paulino both stomped clean BS3s to match Airton’s unhooked antics from the previous while Simon Joosten impressed with a high tempo of tricks. His frontside shuvit 3 was particularly steezy and he progressed through to the finals alongside Mitu and Paulino.

Carla Herrera Oria was the standout female rider with a backroll to revert and a backroll rodeo and she also progressed through to the final heat alongside Susanne Schwarztrauber.

Finals

Airton went all in once again in this heat with yet another FS3 and BS3 so he has the edge on technical skill but he’s not the only rider killing it.

Simon Joosten nails a backroll shuvit which isn’t something we’ve seen done many times on this tour and Paulino is no longer going for handlepasses but he’s putting in stronger performances with a front roll tic tac and a double backroll tic tac which scores well.

Mitu posts some decent scores, but a line tangle with Paulino takes up precious time.

In the women’s division, Carla is the clear leader with a backroll rodeo and it looks like Charlotte will probably have secured second with an air to blind and a board-off. She also came very close on a 360 shuvit, making the landing but crashing straight after so that won’t count towards her score unfortunately.

RESULTS

Women

1: Carla Herrera Oria

2: Charlotte Carpentier

3: Susanne Schwarztrauber

Men

1: Airton Cozzolino

2: Simon Joosten

3: Paulino Pereira

Source: gkakiteworldtour.com