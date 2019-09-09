GKA MAURITIUS – Day 1 – Registration & Wave Action Bel Ombre

91 riders registered to compete in Freestyle and Kite-Surf in Mauritius, at the second double discipline event of the season. Check out the highlights of Day One!



The results were:

HEAT 1

Pedro Matos (BRA) beat Sylvester (MRU)

HEAT 1B

Charlie Wise (AUS) beat Arsenio Dias (CV)

HEAT 2A

James Carew (AUS) beat Joshua Emmanuel (SA)

HEAT 2B

Sebastian Ribeiro (BRA) beat Simon Joosten (BAR)

HEAT 3 A

Reece Myerscough (CAN) beat Ricot (MAU)

HEAT 3 B

Oswald Smith (ZAR) beat Camille Delannoy (FRA)

HEAT 4 A

Mitu Monteiro (CV) beat Martin (MRU)

HEAT 4 B

Willow-River Tonkin (MRU beat Pablo Amores (ESP)