GKA Mauritius | DAY 7 | Women’s Single Elimination Final Waves

Jalou Langeree wins the women’s single elimination final at Bel Ombre. Check here the highlights of Day 7.



WOMEN’S SINGLE ELIMINATION FINAL RESULT:

Jalou Langeree wins the women’s single elimination: 13.53

Carla Herrera takes second: 9.47

Video by Mintautas Grigas