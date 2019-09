GKA MAURITIUS | DAY 8 | Sebastian Ribeiro wins 7 heats in the wave doubles

In the men’s doubles elimination on Day 8, Brazilian Sebastian Ribeiro won 7 heats! He will be facing James Storm Carew again in the semi-finals.



Video by Mintautas Grigas

SEBASTIAN’S SCALPS

Round 8, heat #33: Oswald Smith

Round 7, heat #32: Jan Marcos Riveras

Round 6, heat #31: Pedro Matos

Round 5, heat #30B: Willow-River Tonkin-Shakes

Round 4, heat #29B: Jeremy Chan

Round 3, heat #27B: Charlie Wise

Round 2, heat #25A: Alessandro D’Ambrosio