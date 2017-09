Highlights from Day 1 Cape Hatteras Wave Classic

Round 1 of the Cape Hatteras Wave Classic 2017 was completed with cranking northeast wind and double overhead surf. This was a non-elimination round with the winning riders moving directly to round 3 and 2nd and 3rd place finishers moving to Round 2 to fight for their spot in the 3rd round.

Check out the highlights of Day 1!

Filming & Edit – Jeffrey O’neil

Additional footage – Ashlon Durham