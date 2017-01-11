Kite Park League – 2016 Season Re-Cap

2016 was the first year that wakestyle kiteboarding has had its own competitions series. The 2016 season comprised of five stops, starting in the Philippines with Blue Kiteboarding’s Palawan event, followed by the legendary Tripls-S in Cape Hatteras. Then heading to Hood River for the slider projects ‘Hood Jam’. Russia’s world class kite park hosted the ‘Rail Masters’ and a new park in the UK was built up in Wales to make the ‘Rhosneigr Park Jam’ finalising the season in November.

Watch a 3 and a half minutes video recap from 2016 season!