Maui Kite Fest 2019 & Red Bull King of the Air 2020 Qualifier

By · On 9 May 2019

The Maui Kite Fest returns for second annual kiteboarding festival at Kanaha Beach Park on 1st-2nd June 2019. This year, the festival will be an official qualifier for the 2020 King of The Air event. Watch Kevin Langeree’s invitation!

