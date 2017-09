Men’s Finals – GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Mauritius

The men’s final rounds at the climax of this year’s GKA Kite-Surf World Tour in Mauritius this week. Could Airton Cozzolino maintain his lead and fend off 2016 Champion Matchu Lopes? Matchu needed to beat Airton by two positions. Third place in the championship was also still up for grabs. Game on at One Eye!