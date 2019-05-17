NK bodydraggen 2019 is back

The Dutch championships bodydragging will be back this year to The Spot, in Zandvoort. The wind window will be open on: 1 & 2 June, 15 & 16 June, 22 & 23 June and 6 & 7 July.
Kevin Langeree explains it all. Watch it here!
