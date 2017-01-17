Red Bull King of the Air 2017 | Only 5 days to go until the Window Period Opens

The countdown to this year’s Red Bull King of the Air has started and currently the weather conditions are looking favorable for the window period.



There are a few changes in the line-up for this year’s event:

Marc Jacobs (NZL) is no longer able compete and has been replaced by Stuart Downey (RSA).

Although hopeful that his luck would turn in the last couple of weeks, 2013’s Red Bull King of the Air Champion Jesse Richman (USA) unfortunately is injured and will be replaced by Graham Howes (RSA).