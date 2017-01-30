Red Bull King of the Air 2017 weather report: Confirmed for Tuesday 31 January

The window period is open. Here is Kevin Langeree with the daily (and extended) forecast.



Date: 30 Jan 2017

Event status: GREEN LIGHT…GO!

Weather Caution/Warning: Confirmed for Tuesday 31 January

Winds back to SE and increase to moderate levels becoming fresh tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday. On Thursday winds increase to strong (near gale in the later afternoon/evening).

We are all-systems for a possible start tomorrow afternoon. Stand by for more info during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow.