Red Bull King of the Air ALMOST gets underway

Lack of wind sees round one get underway, but postponed after just a few minutes.



Round one of Red Bull King of the Air got underway at Big Bay on Tuesday, 31 January.

The first heat of the non-elimination round started at 19:30 when the Southeasterly eventually showed its true colours and gusted to over 25-knots – conditions needed in which to run an extreme big-air contest such as Red Bull King of the Air.

Oswald Smith, Gijs Wassenaar and Lewis Crathern played guinea pigs of sorts as they tested the conditions into the Cape Town sunset. The riders managed to make the most of the conditions and dropped a few medium-sized moves over the ramps on offer by the one-metre swell.

Some five minutes into the heat however the organisers made the call to nullify the result and call-off the heat as the conditions did not provide enough opportunity in which to perform.

“Conditions simply weren’t as epic as we had hoped for on the day,” commented Sportive Director, Sergio Cantagalli afterward. “It’s a big air contest, not a freestyle event, and the wind as it was today just did’t offer the riders the opportunity to put on a big performance. To have kept them out just wouldn’t have been fair,” he concluded.

Looking at the current forecast, winds look favorable for there to be a real ‘King of The Air’ day on Thursday 2 February.