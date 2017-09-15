Red Bull Megaloop Challenge 2017: 16 kiteboarders, 40 knots and 1 winner

Joshua Emanuel, from South Africa, wins in the most extreme conditions to date. He is the first non-Dutch winner ever of the Red Bull Megaloop Challenge.



With a Code Orange alert on Wednesday September 13th, about 5 thousand fans went to the beach at Zandvoort to welcome 16 fearless riders, for the 2017 edition of the Red Bull Megaloop Challenge.

Watch here the highlights of this year’s edition!

Results Red Bull Megaloop Challenge 2017:

1. Joshua Emanuel, RSA

2. Steven Akkersdijk, NED

3. Lasse Walker, NED