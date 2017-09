Red Bull Rally dos Ventos 2017 | Highlights

National Park of Lençóis Maranhenses in Brazil was the stage of the second edition of the Red Bull Rally dos Ventos. Alex Neto and Susi Mai were the big winners of the 2017 edition. Check out the highlights of this amazing race that crosses blue lagoons and huge sand dunes in northeastern Brazil.

Red Bull Rally dos Ventos 2017 | Top 3

Men

1. Alex Neto

2. Carlos Mário “Bebê”

3. Bruno Elizário

Women

1. Susi Mai

2. Maria do Socorro Vasconcelos

3. Alvelina Lameira