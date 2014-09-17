REDBULL RALLY DOS VENTOS – Lencois Maranhenses – BRASIL

National Park of Lençóis Maranhenses in Brasil, known as the wettest desert on the planet was invaded by 45 kites on Saturday for the first edition of the Red Bull Rally dos Ventos . The athletes had to face dunes up to 45 meters to reach the natural ponds on which a part of the race took place. The rally had one simple rule: first one to finish wins. The real challenge who are accustomed to sail only in the water were the dunes, as they also had to face long stretches of sand.

Athletes from seven different countries participated in the competition but Brazilians dominated the competition. Athletes from Ceará occupied three places among the top five. Alexandre Neto was the fastest among man, followed by Carlos Mario and Bruno Lobo and Kristiin Oja from Estonia was the best among women. Bruna Kajiya finished second and Susi Mai third.