Sam Medysky Talks You Through Solaire Blue Open 2017

Palawan is hosting the first stop of the 2017 Kite Park League World Tour. 27 riders from different nations are gathered in the Philippines for the first event of the year. Sam Medysky shows us what’s going on in Blue Palawan Beach.

Produced by: Paula Rosales/Blue Kiteboarding

DOP: Tom Court

Musical Scoring: Erwin Edralin

Track: Ang Bayan Ko / Read between the Lions

Artist: iamtong / Parallax