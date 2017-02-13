Solaire Blue Open 2017 – Day 2

The wind was not in our favor for day 2 of the Solaire Blue Open, however the fantastic set up at Blue Palawan along with blazing sunshine and a beautiful island to be discovered, everyone was set for a great day. Some chose to take a beautiful drive through the colorful and vivid nature that represents the island to Olangoan waterfalls. Yet to be exposed to the tourist industry, the two-storied cascading waterfall provided hours of entertainment and epic cliff jumping for the riders looking to release some energy.

Back at the beach – Blue Palawan – there was time for interviews and behind the scenes content with Tom Court, who is currently recovering from an ACL reconstruction. Whilst some took the opportunity to kick back and relax, the ground team made sure that the world class park was all in-check. With health and wellbeing being a huge part of kiteboarding, Sensi Graves, Colleen Carroll, Manuela Jungo and Izzy Von Zastrow, along with event photographer Toby Bromwich, decided to take a trip to The Old Market to discover the local produce.

The forecast for tomorrow is looking ideal for the competition to get underway, and with the heats now solidified we can’t wait to see what goes down on the water.