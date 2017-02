The Reigning King of the Air: Kiteboarder Aaron Hadlow

The world’s best kiteboarders take to the skies above Big Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, to battle it out for the Red Bull King of the Air title. Eighteen athletes try to outdo one another by pulling out their highest jumps and most insane tricks. Aaron Hadlow has been champion for the past 2 events…could this year be a threepeat for the kiteboarding phenom?