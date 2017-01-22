The weather report with Kevin Langeree

The Red Bull King of the Air window period has begun! Now we hurry up and wait.



As predicted, this weekend SE winds will increase to strong levels, it will produce good conditions for riders to test (especially those who just arrived yesterday night). Same for tomorrow; Sunday SE winds moderate to strong toward the evening, but probably not strong enough for the event or sustained for long enough.

Kevin Langeree has been spending the European Winter down in sunny South Africa for the past 11 years. Usually he’s in Cape Town for a good three to four month stint. He’s always into whatever is going on – when the conditions aren’t blustery enough for kiting, he’s on his paddleboard or our surfing. He’s developed an intimate knowledge of the entire Western Cape coast and knows which spots work on what conditions. A local? Not quite, but an honourary ‘bru’ for sure.

Safe to say he's dialled on what the weather is doing… he's also rather connected.

Looking on a long term forecast, full focus on this coming Tuesday 24th, together with Thursday 26th, when wind will be increasing again to stronger levels.