The World Kiteboarding League Overall 2016 Champions

The 2016 World Kiteboarding League Champions

There could not have been a more perfect ending to our 2016 season than this final at the Aircalin Kitesurf Pro in New Caledonia. This location provided the World Kiteboarding League athletes with optimal conditions to demonstrate their power and talent. Throughout the year we have seen an unbelievable level of riding, that keeps raising the standard of freestyle kiteboarding to another level.

3rd Overall Men – Alex Pastor

As a former World Champion, Alex Pastor from Spain knew what he wanted to work towards this year. He has demonstrated skill and talent, and is always certain to add plenty of style to his riding. He had some unfortunate luck in his final heat here in New Caledonia, injuring his hand, and did not ride as well as he had been anticipating. However, his good results through the year lead him to this 3rd position in the overall rankings.

2nd Overall Men – Youri Zoon

Youri Zoon, 2x former World Champion from the Netherlands also had his eye on the number one position this year. His last World Title was back in 2011, and this was his opportunity to get back to the top. He has been riding unbelievably well throughout the year, and put on an extremely impressive performance in this final in New Caledonia. Unfortunately that number one spot was not quite within his grasp, but 2nd overall is a demonstration of his talent and perseverance.

1st Overall Men – Carlos Mario

To describe the level of riding that Carlos Mario has achieved throughout this year is no easy feat. He has shown such incredible talent and performs every trick with such ease that there are times when he seems almost super-human. This young rider from Cauipe is fully deserving of this years Overall Title, and we are excited to see how will continue to push the level of competitive kiteboarding in 2017.

Please view the video about Carlos Mario’s path to the title right here.

3rd Overall Women – Annabel Van Westerop

2016 was a year of many changes for Annabel Van Westerop of Aruba. Changing sponsors, starting University and learning how to combine student life with competitive kiteboarding. We are delighted to see that this female athlete has what it takes to manage all of those elements and still stay at the very top of the kiteboarding elite. We look forward to seeing her climb even higher in 2017.

2nd Overall Women – Hannah Whiteley

It was great to have Hannah Whiteley from the UK at every stop of the tour this year. She has shown us that she is a force to be reckoned with. Lots of power and strength go into Hannah’s riding, and it has certainly paid off giving her this 2nd position overall.

1st Overall Women – Bruna Kajiya

Simply said, Bruna Kajiya from Brazil has raised the bar for Women’s kiteboarding. Pushing herself and her fellow competitors, it has been nothing short of spectacular watching her fight to maintain her top position throughout this year. We are extremely happy to see her achieve this year’s Overall title.

Please view Bruna Kajiya’s road to success here.

2016 was an incredible year, and an opportunity for the WKL to gradually build up the foundation for a high quality World Kiteboarding Tour. 2017 will be our opportunity to perfect that. We look forward to a variety of stops across the globe, and to providing you with the opportunity to follow and enjoy the best level of competitive kiteboarding available.