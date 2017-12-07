WKL Cumbuco – Day One – Wildcard Qualifiers

Perfect wind conditions welcomed us for the start of the Wildcard Qualifiers today at Duro Beach, Cumbuco, where the Men’s and Women’s competition was completed, and the two wildcards for the Elite Event were awarded.



The level of riding from the national riders in Brazil is incredibly high, and today was an ideal opportunity to showcase the local talent.

The Men’s ladder consisted of 3 rounds, a total of 4 heats. The 11 competitors did their best tricks in Rounds 1 and 2, until it came down to the top 6 male competitors for the final. All the athletes fought their hardest with their eye on the prize, but it was Erick Anderson who claimed the win, after crashing only one of his seven trick attempts. This means that the Men’s wildcard goes to Anderson, and he will be competing in the Elite League event starting tomorrow.

For the Women’s Qualifier, there was a total of two heats. A first 4 woman heat, followed by a final where the top two would battle it out for entry into the Elite League event. The final of the Wildcard Qualifier came down to two competitors, Dioneia Vieria, an experienced competitor, and young rider Mikaili Sol who was aiming hard to get into her first Elite League event. It was Vieira’s experience that proved invaluable, as she landed her tricks with more consistency, placing her in first position above Sol, who felt the pressure and was unable to land the tricks that she wanted to go for. Dioneia Vieira was delighted to be back in the Elite League event, which was even more satisfying as she will be competing at her home spot.

At 4.30 pm, the opening ceremony took place at Duro Beach, introducing all of the athletes to the public, with the presence of local officials and organisation.

The Elite League event will be starting tomorrow. The skipper’s meeting has been called for 10am, with the first possible start at 11am. We look forward to everyone tuning in tomorrow and joining us for what promises to be an incredible event here in Cumbuco. You can view tomorrow’s heats here.