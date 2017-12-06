WKL Cumbuco – Registration Day

The World Tour returns to the perfect and picturesque kitesurfing spot of Cumbuco, located 25 kilometres North West of the city of Fortaleza, Brazil. This spot needs no introduction for kiteboarding fanatics, as it has long been known as one of the best spots in the World, thanks to its ideal wind conditions and balmy temperatures. This week Duro Beach will host the final Elite League event of 2017, where we will see our champions crowned!

The event will commence tomorrow, 6th of December, with a Wildcard Qualifier, which is open to Brazilian riders. There are 11 men and 4 women registered for this Qualifier, which will see one wildcard given for the Men and another for the Women, to compete in the Elite League event. The pressure is high to see which of the talented local riders will be joining the top riders in the World!

The Elite League event will commence on the 7th of December, and this will see the top 24 men and 12 women of over 15 different nationalities fight for the World Title. Carlos Mario from Brazil has managed to keep his lead, but Liam Whaley from Spain is still in with a shot! He would need to win the event a full two places ahead of current leader Mario in order to claim the title, but Carlos Mario will be competing on home territory with the locals here to support him, so who will call themselves World Champion by the end of the week?

For the ladies, Bruna Kajiya from Brazil has won every event so far this year, but Annabel van Westerop would still have an opportunity to claim this year’s World Title if she were to win the event here in Cumbuco, if Bruna finished 8th or below. Nothing is set in stone and anything can happen with a week full of freestyle kiteboarding action ahead of us! One thing for certain is that our current leaders Mario and Kajiya will be aiming to claim the the titles here in their home country, and it will be a battle to see who can stop them!

The live stream will be running throughout the event where you can watch all the live competition alongside rider interviews, live scoring and much more.