WKL Texel – Day 2 – Elite League

The winds unfortunately failed to materialise for Day 2 of the Texel Brunotti Kiteboard World Cup Elite League event, but that did not dampen the spirits of the riders or the fans! There was plenty to do and see around the competition area throughout the day.

The brand testing area was buzzing with people taking a look at the latest gear from a variety of brands. There was also autograph signing from the Brunotti riders during the morning.

For the evening, the WKL held a beach barbecue and party in collaboration with Paal17, and with the music provided by the Sublime Fm DJ’s.

The WKL are delighted to announce that they have increased their television reach to include Globosat of Brazil, one of the biggest broadcasters in the World. Having two current Brazilian World Champions, this is wonderful news to support the development of the sport within their home countries. This is in addition to our current television distribution which includes key broadcasters such as Sky Sports in the UK, SFR in France, Ziggo in the Netherlands, TV3 in Spain, OSN in the Middle East, North Africa and Caucusses, amongst many others.

We will be on the live stream tomorrow at midday to interview the riders about their 2018 equipment ranges. Join us and ask the riders anything you would like to know.