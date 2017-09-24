WKL Texel – Day Three – Elite League

Today was another sunny day on Texel, making it beautiful conditions for the spectators on the beach to visit the event site. However, the wind unfortunately did not improve during the entire day, making it unsuitable to run any of the competition.



The day was spent interviewing many of the riders to find out more about their gear set-up for 2018. Many thanks to Brunotti, F-one, North Kiteboarding, Cabrinha, Lieuwe and Peter Lynn for running us through their latest products!

Tomorrow will be the final day of the Elite League competition and we hope to be able to resume the competition. The live stream will be running throughout the day.