WKL Texel – Elite League – Day One

The Elite League riders were greeted to a sunny morning at the competition site on the island of Texel for the first day of competition. Men’s Heats 1 and 2 were completed, alongside 5 tricks of Heat 3, before it was postponed due to the dropping winds.

Heat 1 saw Spanish former World Champion Alex Pastor get off to an uncharacteristically slow start, with several crashes before he finally managed to land several high scoring tricks including a stylish KGB 5. This put him up to second place, opening the door directly to Round 3. Set Teixeira from Brazil was on fire right from the start, opening up with an impressive Backside 317 that scored him 8.17 points, and placed him first in this heat.

It was Youri Zoon from the Netherlands who dominated Heat 2, delighted to be competing in his homeland and feeling the support from his fans on the beach. He rode a great heat and landed a 317 scoring him 8.03 points, placing him in second position. Luis Alberto Cruz from the Dominican Republic was on a mission to succeed, and stomped 5 high scoring tricks including a 317 and BS315, that placed him just above Youri Zoon.

The wind unfortunately dropped halfway through Heat 3, so it will be resumed tomorrow. First possible start will be at 8am. As usual, you can follow all of the action on our facebook livestream.